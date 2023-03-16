Tweet on Canadian Sikh leader's turban draws sharp reactions

By Meenakshi Iyer

New Delhi, March 16 A tweet by a Toronto Sun journalist on the colour of a prominent Canadian Sikh leader's turban was deleted after it drew sharp reactions from the community, calling it "insensitive" and "inappropriate".



While MPs questioned grocery price inflation in the House of Commons last week, political columnist Brian Lilley tweeted a picture of New Democratic Party

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor