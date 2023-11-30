Twist in love story as Sheezan Khan joins ‘Chand Jalne Laga’

Mumbai, Nov 30 Actor and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ fame Sheezan M Khan has joined the cast of fairytale romantic love story ‘Chand Jalne Laga’, and said his entry will ignite an unexpected twist to the storyline.

The love story traces the fairytale romance of Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara (Kanika Mann). Sheezan will be playing the character of Dr Arjun, who is Tara's childhood friend and becomes the third wheel in the love story.

Sheezan’s character is set to bring more drama and romance to the show.

Talking about his entry into the show, Sheezan said: “It will be fascinating for the audience to witness how my appearance on the show ignites an unexpected twist in the chemistry between Dev and Tara.”

“I’m certain that exploring the complexities of love through Tara and Dev’s journey will be challenging and fulfilling.

“I can’t wait to collaborate with its incredibly talented cast – Vishal and Kanika – and bring a new dynamic into this mesmerising story,” he added.

In the current storyline, Tara, and her father land in a hospital with serious injuries after a bomb blast. They need injections for their recovery, and Arjun steps up to administer the necessary treatment.

Just as Dev rushes to lend Tara emotional support, Tara unexpectedly hugs Dr Arjun, raising all sorts of questions about where things stand between them. Does this mark the beginning of a complicated love triangle? '

‘Chand Jalne Laga’ airs on Colors.

