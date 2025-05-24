Two all-party delegations led by Tharoor, Panda departs from New Delhi to convey India's strong stance on terrorism

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Two all-party delegations on Saturday departed from New Delhi to convey India's strong stance on zero tolerance against terrorism globally.

Group II of an All-Party Delegation led by INC MP Shashi Tharoor has departed for Guyana on Saturday, Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said.

The delegation will be visiting USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia.

Group I led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda, will be visiting Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria. The delegation, led by Panda, also includes Nishikant Dubey MP, BJP; Phangnon Konyak, MP, BJP; Rekha Sharma MP, NJP; Asaduddin Owaisi MP, AIMIM; Satnam Singh Sandhu MP; Ghulam Nabi Azad; and Ambassador Harsh Shringla.

These delegations are part of a larger initiative following Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after a deadly attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

In a post on X, Jaiswal said, "Two more groups of All Party delegation have departed from New Delhi, to carry India's strong message of zero tolerance against terrorism in all its forms. Group I led by BJP MP Baijayant Panda will be visiting Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Algeria. Group II led by INC MP Shashi Tharoor will be visiting USA, Panama, Guyana, Brazil and Colombia."

Tharoor led all party group will transit through New York and visit the 9/11 Memorial before heading to their first destination, Guyana.

In a post on X, Tharoor said that he was going to speak about the attack by terrorists in the cruelest possible way.

"I'm off, I'm heading off to five countries leading an all-party delegation to Guyana, Panama, Colombia, Brazil and the United States. And the reason we're going is to speak for the nation, to speak about this horrendous crisis we were subjected to in which our country was attacked by terrorists in the cruelest possible way. We need to speak up with clarity and conviction for our country, for our response and to give the world the message that we will not be silenced by terrorism and we don't want the world to look away either," he said.

"We don't want indifference to triumph over the truth. It's a mission of peace. It's a mission of hope. And it's a mission that will one day remind the world that India stands for all the values we need to preserve in the world today of peace, of democracy, of freedom, and not of hatred of killing and of terror. Jai Hind," he added.

Tharoor said that it was a privilege for him to lead the delegation, and others will join them en route.

The delegation led by Congress' Shashi Tharoor include Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), GM Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

