Two arrested, one wounded after shooting at police in Arab village

Jerusalem [Israel], May 17 (ANI/TPS): During an operational activity of the North District police in the Arab village of Ein Mahil, located in Galilee near Nazareth, a report was received of a shooting in the village.

After police identified two suspects riding on a scooter they attempted to make contact with him, but the suspect did not stop and when he tried to flee crashed into a car.

One of the suspects was armed with an M16 rifle and pointed the weapon at the police officers, who fired at him. That suspect was hit and reported to have been moderately wounded.

The two suspects, residents of the Arab villages Na'ura and Umm al-Fahm, were arrested. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor