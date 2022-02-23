Two Black Hawk helicopters crash near during training, shocking video goes viral!

Two Black Hawk choppers crashed right next to a Utah ski slope Tuesday during a National Guard training exercise however, nobody was injured. The two helicopters were damaged and dramatic footage from the scene shows the aircraft flipped on their sides as nearby skiers survey the damage. The video has been shot from some distance and shows snow covering the two choppers as they attempt to land. As soon as the first chopper lands, the second one is seen crashing down on the snow.

Jared Jones, chief warrant officer 5 with the Utah National Guard, said at a press conference that the helicopters were attempting to land during routine survivability and mobility mountain training. “As they landed, the snow kicked up and the aircraft probably lost sight of the ground," said Jones. He added that portions of the blade of the lead helicopter separated and struck the second helicopter while landing. An investigation into the incident has been launched, the spokesman said, adding, “It was a blessing that everyone was okay and no fuel leaked. ”The Utah National Guard cancelled training flights after Tuesday's crash.