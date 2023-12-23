Two bombs found at Karachi's Cantt railway station

Karachi [Pakistan], December 23 : Two bombs were found at a cantonment railway station in Karachi on Friday, ARY News reported.

ARY News is a Pakistani news channel.

The bombs were later diffused by the authorities.

According to details, the two bombs that looked like time devices were found at platform 2 of Karachi Cantt station.

As per a police spokesperson, the time devices weighing ten to 12 kilograms were found in a bag along with battery wire, switches and other items.

Police officials said that the train reached Karachi Cantt station from Peshawar at 08:20 pm and the Bomb Disposal Squad was called at 09:15 when the suspicious bag was spotted, according to ARY News.

The police spokesperson said that rangers had cordoned off the surrounding area until the bombs were diffused.

Earlier on February 16, at least two passengers were killed and six others injured as a result of a blast inside the Quetta-bound Jaffer Express train, as per ARY News.

The blast occurred when the Quetta-bound Jaffer Express was passing from Chichawatni railway station. The train was coming from Peshawar.

As per sources, the blast occurred in bogie No. 6 of the economy class of Jaffar Express, resulting in the killing of two people and injuring at least six persons who were moved to a nearby hospital.

The nature of the blast was unknown, according to the railway sources. Soon after the incident, police, rescue teams and a bomb disposal squad arrived at the site and launched a rescue operation.

