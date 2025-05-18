Two Chinese nationals caught illegally entering Taiwan by rubber boat; authorities probe 'Gray Zone' intrusion

Taipei [Taiwan], May 18 : The northern division of the Coast Guard Administration (CGA) announced late on Friday night that they apprehended two Chinese individuals who entered Taiwan unlawfully via a rubber boat that morning, landing at Guanyin Beach in Taoyuan, as reported by Taipei Times.

After apprehending the two, Coast Guard officers confiscated their rubber boat and referred them to prosecutors for further investigation, according to a statement from the branch. The Taoyuan District Prosecutors' Office indicated that the pair consists of a father and son, as reported by Taipei Times.

Prosecutors have requested that the 41-year-old father, who goes by the surname Song, be detained on the grounds of illegal entry into Taiwan. The Taoyuan District Court mentioned that while investigating Song, his 17-year-old son was handed over to the National Immigration Agency's Special Operations Brigade in Taoyuan since it was judged that detention wasn't necessary due to his minor status and the assessment that he was likely just following his father's example, according to the Taipei Times report.

Song claimed he escaped to Taiwan seeking "freedom" due to persecution in China. However, his intentions have yet to be confirmed. The duo made their way to Taiwan in a small rubber boat measuring only 3.3 meters, which posed challenges for radar detection, as indicated by the CGA branch, according to the Taipei Times.

China has been persistently testing Taiwan's responses and even attempting to smuggle small items during military drills, The coast guard suggested that Song's actions might be considered a "gray zone intrusion," as quoted in the Taipei Times report.

Since the beginning of January, there have been five smuggling incidents involving a total of 38 individuals, according to the CGA. They also mentioned that they are seeking funding to implement coastal surveillance systems, including thermal imaging cameras, and to enhance the capacities of patrol ships and acquire additional equipment to improve their monitoring capabilities to bolster defence resilience and ensure national security, as reported by Taipei Times.

