Two dead, five missing after Chile copper mine collapse

Rancagua [Chile], August 3 : The death toll from the partial collapse at Chile's El Teniente copper mine has risen to two, after human remains were found during ongoing search efforts for five trapped workers, state-owned mining company Codelco said on Saturday, as reported by Al Jazeera.

"We know this news hits the families of our colleagues and our entire mining community hard," said Andres Music, the mine's general manager, in a statement cited by Al Jazeera.

The discovery comes days after the collapse, triggered by a seismic event, trapped six workers more than 900 metres below ground at the world's largest underground copper mine, located in Rancagua, about 100 km south of Santiago. One miner was previously confirmed dead, halting operations at the century-old mine, according to Al Jazeera.

"This discovery fills us with sadness, but it also shows us that we are in the right place, that the strategy we followed led us to them," Music added, while confirming that the search would continue.

At least 100 personnel have been involved in the rescue operation. The trapped workers' location was identified using specialised equipment, the mine operator stated, as per Al Jazeera.

Codelco's president Maximo Pacheco said during a news conference on Friday, "We will do everything that is humanly possible to rescue the five trapped workers."

"All of our experience, all of our knowledge, all of our energy and all of our strength are dedicated to this cause and to seeing this through," Pacheco stated, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Minister for Mining Aurora Williams earlier ordered a temporary halt to operations at El Teniente mine, which was established in the early 1900s and spans more than 4,500 km of underground tunnels.

According to Al Jazeera, last year the mine produced 356,000 tonnes of copperaccounting for nearly 7 percent of Chile's total output. Chile remains the world's largest copper producer, generating about 5.3 million tonnes in 2024.

The cave-in followed a seismic event on Thursday afternoon, registering a magnitude of 4.2. Authorities have not confirmed whether the tremor was natural or drilling-induced.

"It is one of the biggest events, if not the biggest, that the El Teniente deposit has experienced in decades," said Music.

Al Jazeera noted that the search team includes rescuers from the famed 2010 operation in the Atacama Desert, which brought 33 trapped miners to the surface after over two months underground.

Chile's mining industry is considered one of the safest globally, with a reported death rate of just 0.02 percent last year, according to the National Geology and Mining Service. The country, however, lies along the earthquake-prone Pacific "Ring of Fire."

