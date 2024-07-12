Two dead, four police officers wounded in Philippine shootout

Manila, July 12 Two criminal suspects have been killed and four police officers wounded in a shootout in the Philippine capital, police said Friday.

Police Brigadier General Arnold Thomas Ibay of the Manila Police District told reporters that a shootout broke out Thursday night when the criminal suspects allegedly opened fire at law enforcers serving an arrest warrant at a hideout in Tondo, a district in Manila City.

The suspects reportedly attempted to escape by jumping out of a window but were pursued by the police team, resulting in a gunfight that killed the two suspects, reports Xinhua news agency.

The four police officers sustained gunshot wounds in the legs and hand.

Ibay said that the criminals were allegedly involved in drug trafficking, gun-for-hire activities, and illegal drugs.

