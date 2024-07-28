Two dead in helicopter crash in Japan

Tokyo, July 28 Two people were confirmed dead on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Japan's southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka, local media reported.

The local fire department received a report at around 4:15 p.m. local time that a helicopter had crashed in a field near a river in Yanagawa and smoke was rising, public broadcaster NHK reported.

There were two people on board the helicopter, and both were confirmed dead at the scene, according to the fire department, Xinhua news agency reported.

