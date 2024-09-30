Two dead in major wildfire in Greece

Athens, Sep 30 Two men lost their lives during a major wildfire in Greece's Peloponnese peninsula, Greek police said on Monday.

The victims, aged 35 and 40, were locals who were assisting as volunteers the firefighters battling the flames near Xylokastro town, Anastasios Giolis, deputy governor of Peloponnese, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Greek state broadcaster ERT.

A firefighter was also injured during firefighting efforts against a front extending to about 20 kilometres between Xylokastro and Akrata town along the national highway connecting Athens to Patras port in the northern part of the peninsula, a Fire Brigade spokesperson said.

The wildfire broke out on Sunday and was fueled by strong winds of up to eight on the Beaufort scale that were blowing in the area.

As a result of this, the blaze expanded despite the mobilisation of some 350 firefighters who were supported by nine water-dropping helicopters and aircraft, he added.

Greece suffers from many wildfires every summer due to high temperatures, heatwaves linked to climate change and arsonists.

Five people have lost their lives in wildfires in Greece since the start of the wildfire season in May.

