Two dead in Philippine capital fire

Manila, March 14 Two people have died in a fire that engulfed over 50 houses in Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, the Bureau of Fire Protection said Thursday.

Firefighter Jess Lawrence Acoba told reporters that the victims were trapped in the flame that broke out at around 11:53 p.m. local time on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He said one of the victims is a female, and the other one has yet to be identified.

It took firefighters almost two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor