Two dead, over 12 injured in balcony collapse in Naples, Italy
By IANS | Published: July 23, 2024 07:53 PM2024-07-23T19:53:32+5:302024-07-23T19:55:07+5:30
Rome, July 23 Two people have been killed and at least 12 others injured, including two girls in danger, following the collapse of a balcony in southern Italy's Naples, Italian news agency Ansa said on Tuesday.
The victims are a 29-year-old man, who died on impact, and a 35-year-old woman, who died on arrival at the hospital. According to Ansa, several of the injured are in critical condition, including at least seven children aged between 2 and 8, Xinhua news agency reported.
