Two dead, three injured in road crash in Philippines

Manila, July 23 A 25-year-old farmer and his six-year-old son have been killed after the tricycle carrying them collided with a van while making a U-turn along a highway in Maguindanao del Sur province in the southern Philippines, the police said on Tuesday.

Police said the accident happened around 5 p.m. local time on Monday while the farmer's family travelled along a highway in Datu Anggal Midtimbang town, Xinhua news agency reported.

The farmer's wife, and their two other children, aged six and eight, were injured after they were thrown out of the tricycle.

Police detained the driver of the van with charges being prepared.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor