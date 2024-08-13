Two explosions reported near vessels off Yemen's coast

Aden (Yemen), Aug 13 The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) on Tuesday issued reports of two separate incidents involving explosions near vessels off the coast of Yemen, heightening concerns over maritime security in the region.

The first incident occurred approximately 63 nautical miles southwest of Hodeidah, a major port city on Yemen's Red Sea coast, reports Xinhua news agency.

According to the UKMTO, a vessel master in the area reported an explosion at a distance from the ship. The vessel and its crew were reported safe, and the ship continued its journey to its next port of call.

A second incident was reported 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah. In this case, the master of another vessel reported an explosion in the vicinity. As with the first incident, both crew and vessel were unharmed, and the ship proceeded with its planned route.

Following the dual explosions, the UKMTO has advised all vessels transiting through the area to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity immediately.

No group has claimed responsibility for these latest incidents. The Houthi militants, who were behind previous attacks, have not issued any statements regarding these explosions.

These incidents occur amid ongoing tensions in the region. Since November 2023, Houthi militants based in Yemen have been conducting attacks on international shipping near the country's coastline to show solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the US-British naval coalition stationed in the waters has conducted regular air raids and missile strikes against Houthi targets since January to deter the group.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor