"Two giant ships...move forward together without deviating from their courses": Wang Yi on China-US ties

Beijing [China], September 11 : In a significant phone conversation on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi spoke with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, emphasising the need for China and the US to navigate their complex relationship carefully.

Wang Yi likened the two nations to "giant ships" that must move forward together without deviating from their courses or losing speed

Lin Jian, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, shared details of the telephonic conversation between Wang and Rubio. In a post on X, Lin said that the Chinese Foreign Minister stressed adhering to the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and implementing their consensus.

Wang also raised concern over US actions and opposed recent comments and actions seen as undermining China's rights and interfering in internal affairs. Wang Yi urged U.S. caution on Taiwan, a core Chinese interest.

Sharing a statement on Thursday in a post on X, Lin Jian informed, "Wang Yi said that to ensure that the two giant ships of China and the US move forward together without deviating from their courses or losing speed, it is necessary to adhere unswervingly to the strategic guidance of the two heads of state and to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state. The recent negative comments and actions from the U.S. side have undermined China's legitimate rights and interests, interfered in China's internal affairs, and are detrimental to the improvement and development of China-US relations. China clearly opposes such behavior."

As per the statement, Wang Yi urged the United States "to exercise caution in its words and actions, especially on issues concerning China's core interests such as Taiwan."

The statement underscored that China and the United States once fought side by side during World War II to defeat militarism and fascism, and said that in this new era, the two sides should work together for world peace and prosperity, tackle global challenges and shoulder their due responsibilities as major countries.

The statement highlighted how both sides believed that the call was timely, necessary and fruitful. It emphasised the need to further leverage the strategic leading role of head-of-state diplomacy in China-US relations, properly manage differences, explore practical cooperation, and promote the stable development of bilateral relations.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Secretary Rubio emphasised the importance of open and constructive communication on a range of bilateral issues. They also discussed other global and regional issues as a continuation of the discussions in Kuala Lumpur, the US State Department stated on Wednesday.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump accused Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" the United States. The accusation followed China's largest-ever military parade held on September 3, which was attended by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

China held a massive military parade on September 3 to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Hours after accusing Chinese President Xi Jinping of "conspiring against" America, Trump said his personal ties with the Chinese leadership were "very good".

The call between the leaders came at a time of heightened strain in US-China relations.

Recently, a report by CNN noted that US President Donald Trump and his top advisors are quietly preparing to travel to South Korea later in October this year for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, with serious discussions in place for a bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping, but no firm plans are in place, CNN reported, citing Trump administration officials.

