Two girls kidnapped in Pakistan's Karachi in a week: report

Days after a 14-year-old girl was kidnapped in Karachi, now another teenager has gone missing from the city's Saudabad area, according to media reports on Sunday.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against unknown suspects on the complaint of the missing girl's mother, reported Dawn newspaper.

Earlier on April 21, a girl was kidnapped on April 16 when she went out of her house to throw garbage, as per reports.

City police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has said that three police teams had been formed to probe and identify the suspects involved in the recent kidnapping of a teenage girl in Al Falah Society of Shah Faisal Colony, Dawn reported.

Pakistan's Global Gender Gap Index has worsened over time. In 2017, Pakistan ranked 143, slipping to 148 in 2018.

According to the last year's 'Global Gender Gap Report 2021', Pakistan ranked 153 out of 156 countries on the gender parity index, that is, among the last four.

While the incident of attempting to rape a girl during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) shows that the security in Pakistan is not as good as claimed by authorities and it is worrisome.

Not only in the context of PSL but also generally because the real picture is very grave.

According to media reports, two private guards tried to rape a female near Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, during the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). As per an FIR, the girl got lost after the match and forgot her way. "She saw two guards and sought help, however, they took her to a secluded place and tried to sexually assault her," the FIR read, adding that the girl started screaming which alerted her brother and father, who rushed to the place, according to The Pakistan daily.

According to a report by Punjab Information Commission of February 2022, 2,439 women were raped and killed in name of "family honour" during last six months in the province.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor