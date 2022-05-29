Two held with 9 kg heroin in western Afghanistan

Police have discovered 9 kg of heroin in Afghanistan's western Herat province and taken two alleged drug smugglers into custody, the state-run Bakhtar news agency reported Sunday.

This is the second crackdown on alleged drug traffickers in the western region over the past couple of days.

On Friday, police arrested one person and discovered 40 kg of opium poppy in his possession in Nimroz province, reported Xinhua.

The Taliban-run caretaker administration has vowed to fight the illicit drug until the war-torn country gets rid of the menace.

( With inputs from ANI )

