Two IDF soldiers wounded in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 11 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) reported that two of its soldiers were moderately wounded on Wednesday in a battle in the southern Gaza Strip. The fighters were evacuated for medical treatment at a hospital, and their families were notified.

No details were provided as to the nature of their wounds or as to where and how they were wounded. (ANI/TPS)

