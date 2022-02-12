Two-inch-long nail hammered into head of a pregnant woman by faith healer

A shocking incident has taken place in Pakistan. A two-inch-long nail has been hammered into the head of a pregnant woman. Fortunately, the nail did not penetrate deep into her head and she did not die. According to Metro, a strange case came to the notice of Pakistani authorities when doctors told them that a nail was stuck in the woman's head. This has shocked many. According to Dr Haider Khan, the woman had earlier tried to remove the nail from her head. However, she was rushed to a hospital in the northwestern city of Peshawar. At that time she was completely conscious but in great pain. An X-ray of her head revealed a two-inch nail. Fortunately, the nail did not penetrate deep into her head, otherwise, the woman would have lost her life.

The woman had initially told hospital staff that she had nailed herself in the head on someone's advice. However, she later revealed that the work was done by another person. Police in Peshawar is searching for the perpetrator. This incident has caused a stir. The woman has three daughters and was pregnant for the fourth time. So she came in contact with a faith healer, and this time he nailed the woman on the head, assuring her that she would have a baby boy. The nail had caused a hole in the top of the woman's head. Fortunately, the nail did not penetrate deep into his head. The doctor said that a hammer or other heavy object was used to insert the nail inside.