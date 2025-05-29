Two Indian peacekeepers to be honoured posthumously with Dag Hammarskjold medal

New York [US], May 29 : The United Nations will posthumously present the prestigious Dag Hammarskjold Medal to two Indian peacekeepers, Brigadier Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh, in recognition of their supreme sacrifice in the service of global peace, according to a statement.

As per the statement, Brigadier Amitabh Jha was attached to the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF), overseeing the delicate ceasefire arrangements in the Golan Heights. At the same time, Havildar Sanjay Singh was deployed with the United Nations Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO), where he worked to stabilise conflict-affected regions.

Notably, the medals will be presented posthumously during a solemn ceremony at the United Nations Headquarters in New York on May 29, which marks the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers an occasion dedicated to honouring the more than 4,300 peacekeepers who have lost their lives since 1948 while serving under the UN flag.

As per the statement, the Dag Hammarskjold Medal, established by UN Security Council Resolution 1121 in 1997, is named after the second UN Secretary-General, Dag Hammarskjold, who died in a 1961 plane crash while on a peace mission. The medal is awarded annually to military, police, and civilian personnel who make the ultimate sacrifice while serving in UN peacekeeping operations.

The statement observed that India, as one of the largest contributors to UN peacekeeping missions, has provided more than 200,000 personnel across 49 missions over the decades, and many Indian peacekeepers have been honored with this medal in past years.

As per a previous statement by the MEA, India has been a key contributor to global peace and security, with over 2,90,000 peacekeepers serving in more than 50 UN missions. Currently, over 5,000 Indian peacekeepers are deployed in 9 active missions, working in challenging conditions to promote international peace.

