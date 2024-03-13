Two injured after drone hits Russia's oil refinery

Moscow, March 13 Two people were injured on Wednesday after a drone strike hit an oil refinery in Russia's Ryazan region, local media reported.

"Two people were taken to the hospital in a state of moderate severity after a fire at an oil refinery in the Ryazan region," TASS news agency reported, citing the reception department of the emergency hospital.

Earlier, Pavel Malkov, regional governor in Ryazan, confirmed on his Telegram channel that the oil refinery was attacked by an unmanned aerial vehicle, and a fire broke out as a result, Xinhua news agency reported.

Casualties are reported according to preliminary information, he added.

The Ukrainian armed forces have recently intensified drone attacks on Russian regions.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 58 Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Leningrad and Ryazan regions overnight.

