Two Israeli Embassy staff shot, killed outside Jewish Museum in Washington DC

Washington DC [US], May 22 : Two Israeli Embassy staff members were shot and killed on Wednesday night outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, officials said, according to local media.

"Two Israeli Embassy staff were senselessly killed tonight near the Jewish Museum in Washington DC," US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem posted on X social media platform.

Law enforcement sources told CNN that two people were shot as they exited an event at the museum.

The shooting occurred at around 9:15 p.m. local time near an FBI office building on F Street, according to the news outlet.

The Israeli ambassador was not involved in the incident and was not at the location when the shooting happened, an embassy spokesperson told CNN.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a post on social media that she and acting US Attorney for DC Jeanine Pirro have arrived at the scene of the shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

According to CBS News, two people familiar with the investigation said a suspect believed to be the shooter is in custody. Two sources said the shooter yelled "free Palestine" prior to the shooting.

US ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee took to X to post, "Horrific act of terror that the people of Israel are waking up to this morning. AG Pam Bondi called to let me know and was at the scene. 2 dead in shooting targeting Israeli embassy staffers outside Jewish Museum in Washington DC,"

Danny Danon, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, also wrote in a social media post that the shooting occurred "outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum."

Danon wrote that two other Israeli Embassy employees were wounded in the shooting, but that number has not been confirmed by authorities.

"The fatal shooting that took place outside the event that took place at the Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C. is a depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism. Harming the Jewish community is crossing a red line. We are confident that the US authorities will take strong action against those responsible for this criminal act. Israel will continue to act resolutely to protect its citizens and representatives - everywhere in the world," Danon posted on X.

Ben Williamson, an FBI spokesperson, posted to X that FBI personnel were responding to assist the Metropolitan Police Department with the situation.

"There is no ongoing threat to public safety," the FBI Washington Field Office wrote on X.

Spokesperson at the Israeli embassy in Washington Tal Naim Cohen posted, "Two staff members of the Israeli embassy were shot this evening at close range while attending a Jewish event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington DC. We have full faith in law enforcement authorities on both the local and federal levels to apprehend the shooter and protect Israel's representatives and Jewish communities throughout the United States."

More details awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor