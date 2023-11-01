Two Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza: IDF (IANS FROM ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Nov 1 The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that it has lost two soldiers since the incursion inside Gaza began on Friday.

IDF spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a press conference here also confirmed the attack on Gaza's largest refugee camp in Jabalia.

He said that the IDF had killed Ibrahim Biari, the Northern commander of Hamas, who was based in Jabalia.

Hagari added that many Hamas militants were also neutralised in the attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor