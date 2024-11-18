Two Israeli soldiers killed, one injured during fighting in Gaza

Jerusalem, Nov 18 Two Israeli soldiers were killed and another seriously wounded in the northern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said.

The two soldiers, members of the Kfir Brigade infantry unit, "fell during combat," according to a military statement. The third soldier, also from the Kfir Brigade, sustained severe injuries in the same incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Ynet, an Israeli news site, reported that the fatalities occurred during clashes with militants in the area of Jabalia. Israeli forces have killed dozens of Palestinians in the area, asserting that the operations are intended to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

Since the onset of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in October 2023, 798 Israeli soldiers have been killed in its ongoing multi-front combat.

