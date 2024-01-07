Two killed, 14 injured in blast in Kabul

Kabul, Jan 7 At least two people were killed and 14 other injured after a blast in a mini-bus in Dasht-i-Barchi locality here, police said on Sunday.

All victims are civillians and the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

However, Zadran did not provide more details, saying that investigation has been initiated into the incident.

Locals said the blast that occurred on Saturday targeted a mini-bus at around 06.30 local time inflicting casualties.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility.

