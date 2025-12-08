Two killed, 20 injured in highway accident in Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 8 At least two passengers lost their lives and 20 others sustained injuries when a bus overturned in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province, local police reported.

The incident occurred in the Ali Abad district along the highway linking northern Badakhshan province to the capital Kabul late on Sunday, and was caused by reckless driving, provincial police spokesman Jumaddin Khaksar said, Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.

Police and emergency services quickly responded, transporting the injured to nearby health centers for treatment, Khaksar added.

The crash follows another fatal accident earlier in the week. On Wednesday, four commuters were killed and two others injured after their vehicle plunged into a river in northern Badakhshan province.

Thousands of people die in traffic accidents across Afghanistan each year, often due to reckless driving, overloaded vehicles, poor road conditions, lack of traffic signs, and dilapidated highways.

On December 4, one commuter was killed and 12 others were injured when two cars collided with each other in eastern Afghanistan's Laghman province, provincial police spokesman Mohammad Yunus Yusufzai said.

Blaming reckless driving for the accident, the official added that three women were among the injured, some in critical condition, Xinhua News Agency reported.

On November 23, a road accident 10 people dead and more than 10 injured in Afghanistan's western Herat province, the statement of the provincial police office said.

A crash occurred along the Herat-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest routes connecting the western and southern regions, according to the statement.

A car collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle, killing 10 commuters and injuring over 10 others.

On November 17, a road accident claimed two lives and injured eight others in eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar, provincial police spokesman Sayed Tayeb Hamad said.

The deadly mishap took place when a vehicle carrying female employees of a clinic collided with a car coming from the opposite direction.

A female medical doctor and a child lost their lives on the spot, and eight others, including six female employees of the clinic, a child, and their driver, were injured, the official added.

On November 14, provincial police spokesman Zabihullah Jawhar said that at least one person was killed and two others injured in a road accident in southern Afghanistan's Zabul province.

The crash occurred on November 13 along the Kabul-Kandahar highway, one of the country's busiest transport routes linking the capital with the southern region, the official said. According to local police, a car collided with an oncoming vehicle, killing one commuter at the scene and injuring two others who were later taken to a local hospital.

