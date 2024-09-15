Two killed, 29 injured in train collision in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], September 15 (ANI/WAM): Two people were killed, and 29 others were injured when two trains collided in the city of Zagazig, in Sharkiya governorate Saturday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Population said.

According to Egyptian Railway Authority (ERA), a collision took place between passenger train No. 281, travelling from Zagazig to Ismailia, and passenger train No. 336, travelling from Mansoura to Zagazig, near Block 5 in the city of Zagazig.

In a statement, the health ministry said more than three dozen ambulances were dispatched to the site of the collision. (ANI/WAM)

