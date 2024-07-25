Two killed after cattle-mustering choppers crash in Australia

Sydney, July 25 Two people were killed after two helicopters crashed in Western Australia on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place near Mount Anderson Station in Camballin, a small town in the state's Kimberley region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Emergency services were notified of the crash at about 6:20 a.m. local time.

Early indications suggested that two cattle-mustering helicopters collided shortly after taking off.

"Both helicopters only had one person on board. Sadly, both pilots - a 29-year-old man and a 30-year-old man - died as a result of injuries received during the crash," said the Western Australia Police Force.

According to police, the Australian Transport Safety Bureau also received notifications and would conduct a transport safety investigation into the incident.

