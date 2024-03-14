Two killed as helicopter crashes in Russia

Moscow, March 14 Two people died and another two were injured when a Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia's Magadan region on Thursday, local media reported.

"The Mi-8 helicopter was transporting 20 workers from one of the mines in the Magadan region. It crashed. Two people died and the fate of the rest is unknown," Russia's Interfax news agency reported, citing local emergency services.

The incident occurred while the helicopter made a hard landing 75 km from Evensk, a city situated in Magadan Oblast in Russia's Far East, Xinhua news agency reported.

"According to preliminary data, during the removal of shift workers in the crash area there were difficult weather conditions, the equipment could not withstand it, and the human factor is also being considered," said the emergency services.

Two rescue helicopters from Kolyma Aviation have been dispatched to the crash site and another from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations is expected to arrive soon.

Details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor