Two killed, hundreds evacuated as floods hit US

Chicago, June 26 At least two people have been killed while hundreds rescued as flood hits the north-central United States.

A vast swath of lands from eastern Nebraska and South Dakota to Iowa and Minnesota has been flooded from torrential rains since last week, with 46 centimetres of rain in some areas. Homes were damaged, and some roads were closed, reports Xinhua news agency.

Flood breached levees in the northwestern part of the US state of Iowa on Tuesday, prompting evacuations of local residents.

The Little Sioux River breached levees in several areas, local media quoted the sheriff's office in Monona County as saying on Tuesday. The sheriff's office in neighbouring Woodbury County posted a drone video on Facebook showing the river overflowing the levee and flooding land.

Severe thunderstorms also left more than 150,000 homes and businesses in the US state of Michigan without power on Tuesday morning.

The flood warnings are expected to continue into the week.

US President Joe Biden declared on Monday that a major disaster exists in the State of Iowa and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor