Two killed in Israeli missile strike on Damascus: Syrian Defence ministry

Damascus, Feb 21 Two people were killed on Wednesday in an Israeli missile strike on a residential building here, the Syrian Defence Ministry said.

The Israeli army launched an aerial attack around 9:40 a.m. (0640 GMT) with several missiles targeting a residential building near the Cham City Center shopping mall and an Iranian school in the Kafar Sousah neighborhood, the ministry said in a statement.

The attack killed two civilians and injured another and caused material damage to the targeted building and some adjacent buildings, the ministry added.

