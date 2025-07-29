Two killed, several injured in shooting outside casino in US Nevada

Los Angeles, July 29 At least two people were killed and several others injured in a shooting outside a casino in Reno city, the US state of Nevada, local media reported.

The Reno Police Department said that officers responded at 7:25 a.m. local time (1425 GMT) to a report of an active shooter at the Grand Sierra Resort, local newspaper Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

Police officers immediately located and shot the suspect, who was transported to a hospital, according to the report.

Police said the suspect, identified as an adult male, was hospitalised in an unknown condition, Xinhua news agency reported quoting KOLO television station.

The shooting occurred outside the casino in the valet area and the crime scene extended to the north side of the parking lot, said the report.

Multiple people were injured in the incident, but the exact number remains unclear, the report added.

Earlier three people, including an 8-month-old baby, were killed and two others injured in a mass shooting during the final night of WestFest, a cultural festival in West Valley City -- US' Utah's second-largest city.

According to the West Valley City Police Department, the deceased victims include a 41-year-old woman, an 18-year-old man, and an infant. Two teenagers also sustained gunshot injuries, while a pregnant woman was hurt while attempting to jump a fence to escape the gunfire.

Police have taken a 16-year-old male into custody in connection with the incident.

West Valley City police spokesperson Roxeanne Vainuku confirmed that no other suspects are being sought at this time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor