Two killed, three injured in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

Beirut, July 29 Two people were killed and three wounded on Monday in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a civilian car and a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, military sources said.

Lebanese military sources said that an Israeli drone fired two air-to-ground missiles at a car that was going on the main road linking the villages of Mays al-Jabal and Chaqra in the eastern sector of southern Lebanon, injuring two people with one of them dying later due to his severe injuries, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a separate incident, an Israeli drone fired three missiles at a motorcycle near the Dubieh Fortress on the road between the villages of Mays al-Jabal and Chaqra, resulting in one death and two victims with injuries, including a child, according to sources.

Moreover, Israeli drones launched multiple airstrikes on five towns and villages in the border area of southern Lebanon on Monday morning, while Israeli artillery shelled nine towns and villages in the area.

Tension along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on October 8, 2023, following a barrage of rockets launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah towards Israel in solidarity with Hamas' attack on Israel the day before.

Israel then retaliated with heavy artillery fire towards southeastern Lebanon.

