Two men flogged in public in Afghanistan’s Laghman

Kabul [Afghanistan], July 19 : Afghanistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday said that two individuals have been publically flogged in the eastern province of Laghman, Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press News Agency is an online news service for Afghanistan.

The two men received 30 lashes each after being accused of “having affairs” and being detained.

The individuals in addition received a one-year prison sentence, which increased the severity of their penalty. Earlier, six people allegedly accused of abducting women and rape were publicly flogged in a football stadium in the Kandahar province.

Taliban’s Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had previously ordered judges to implement “Sharia law and retribution” throughout Afghanistan, according to Khaama Press.

The implementation of lashing was vehemently opposed both in Afghanistan and overseas, and some human rights organizations called it “hateful” and said it went against human values.

As per Khaama Press, the Taliban has its priorities regarding domestic issues in Afghanistan, despite the intense pressure from the international community to respect human rights, the rights of Afghan women and girls, and religious and ethnic minorities.

The Taliban has publicly flogged close to 300 people since November 2022 on various allegations, according to figures from the UN.

