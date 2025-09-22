Two missing youths found dead in Balochistan's Awaran district

Awaran [Pakistan], September 22 : Two previously disappeared youths were found dead in Balochistan's Awaran district, with local sources alleging involvement of Pakistani security forces. According to The Balochistan Post, the victims, identified as Faheem, son of Qasim, and Baqir Baloch, son of Allah Bakhsh, were residents of Cheedgi, Awaran, and belonged to the same family.

The Balochistan Post reported that Faheem was allegedly abducted by Pakistani armed forces from Awaran's main bazaar on September 11, while Baqir was taken from the Jhao area a day later, on September 12. On Saturday, their bodies were discovered near Majid Pir Cross in Jhao, discarded by the roadside.

The incident has sparked outrage among rights activists and Baloch nationalist groups, who have long accused Pakistan's security forces of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in Balochistan. The Balochistan Post highlighted that such incidents have notably increased in recent months, raising renewed concerns over human rights violations in the region.

In a separate report, The Balochistan Post also revealed the recent detention of a student in Quetta and a relative of a Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) fighter in Panjgur district. Sher Zaman, son of Ghulam Qadir, was allegedly taken into custody by security personnel from the Degree College Sariab hostel in Quetta and moved to an undisclosed location. His family and fellow students have called for his immediate release.

Meanwhile, in Panjgur's Paroom area, forces reportedly raided the home of BLA fighter Gwahram Baloch, also known as Zagrain. According to The Balochistan Post, family members were assaulted, and Gwahram's uncle, Karim Jan, was detained.

According to The Balochistan Post, despite consistent denials by Pakistani authorities, The Balochistan Post and human rights organisations continue to document and condemn the rising cases of enforced disappearances and collective punishment targeting relatives of suspected insurgents.

