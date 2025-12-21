Two more arrested in connection with mob lynching of Hindu youth in Bangladesh, taking total to 12

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 21 : The Law Enforcement agencies in Bangladesh on Sunday stated they have arrested two more individuals in connection with the mob lynching of the Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, in the Mymensingh district, taking the total number of arrests to 12.

According to the Daily Star, citing sources from the Bangladesh police and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the latest arrests were made early today.

Mymensingh's Additional Superintendent of Police, Abdullah Al Mamun, stated that the two individuals were identified as Ashik aged 25 and Kaium aged 25, The Daily Star reported.

All 12 detainees had been handed over to the Bhaluka Police Station in Mymensingh.

It was noted that Dipu Chandra Das, who was a worker in a garment factory, was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy charges, and his body was subsequently hanged and set on fire on December 18.

According to the Daily Star, an additional superintendent of police stated that a factory official had informed Bhaluka police that a group of workers attacked Dipu inside the factory, accusing him of making "derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH)" in a Facebook post.

Factory sources told The Daily Star that the assailants later took Dipu out of the factory premises, where local residents also joined the attack, resulting in his death.

However, RAB-14 Company Commander in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told The Daily Star that investigators found no evidence suggesting the deceased had posted or written anything on Facebook that could have hurt religious sentiments, adding that neither local residents nor fellow garment factory workers could point to any such activity by the victim.

The victim's brother, Apu Chandra Das, also filed a case at Bhaluka Police Station on Friday, naming 140 to 150 unidentified individuals as accused. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Adviser of the Interim government of Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus, in a statement, stated that ten individuals were arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das, noting that the RAB apprehended seven suspects, while the police arrested three others.

According to the statement, the individuals arrested by RAB are Md Limon Sarkar (19), Md Tarek Hossain (19), Md Manik Mia (20), Ershad Ali (39), Nijum Uddin (20), Alomgir Hossain (38) and Md Miraj Hossain Akon (46).

While the three arrested by the police are Md Azmol Hasan Sagir (26), Md Shahin Mia (19) and Md Nazmul (21).

Further investigation into the incident is underway, officials also added.

