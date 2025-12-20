Two more arrested in ongoing undercover operation against drug, weapons trafficking

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police reported that forces of the Jerusalem District Central Unit, in cooperation with other units, operated overnight in Qalqilya and Ramallah and arrested two suspects as part of the undercover agent operation "Crossing Borders" To date, 62 suspects have been arrested in the case for trafficking in weapons and drugs. (ANI/TPS)

