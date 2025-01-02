Two more cases of Bird Flu discovered

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 2 (ANI/TPS): Bird flu - H5N1 avian influenza - was discovered in two additional locations in the Sharon region. The veterinary services at the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security have defined a quarantine zone of up to 10 km from the infected chicken coops.

The first case was discovered in a fattening turkey coop in Moshav Kfar Vitkin, which houses approximately 12,800 12-week-old turkeys in six buildings.

In the second case, the disease was discovered in a training coop for breeding turkeys in Kibbutz Ma'in Zvi, which houses approximately 7,600 15.4-week-old turkeys in two buildings. As a reminder, two additional cases were diagnosed in the same localities last week.

In the current migration season (2024-2025), the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has so far identified eight foci of avian influenza. The first event was in Moshav Nahalal, followed by additional foci in Moshav Ram-On in the Ta'anach region, in another coop in Nahalal, in Kibbutz Alonim and in Kibbutz Tzora between September and October. As mentioned, the last two foci that were diagnosed were also in Kibbutz Ma'in Zvi and Moshav Kfar Vitkin. (ANI/TPS)

