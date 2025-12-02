Two more dengue deaths in Bangladesh raises 2025 death toll to 386

Dhaka, Dec 2 The dengue outbreak in Bangladesh is worsening rapidly, with infections and deaths rising sharply across the country. As many as two people died of the disease in Bangladesh in 24 hours till Tuesday morning, raising the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 386 in 2025, local media reported.

During the same period, 565 more people were admitted to hospital with viral fever, increasing the total number of infected people to 95,577 in 2025, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

New dengue cases were reported in Dhaka North City Corporation (127), Dhaka Division (95), Dhaka South City Corporation (88), Chattogram Division (82), Barishal Division (51), Myemnsingh Division (45), Khulna Division (43), Rajshahi (30), Rangpur Division (3) and Sylhet Division (1), the United News of Bangladesh (UNB) reported.

A total of 575 people lost their lives due to dengue in 2024 while 1,705 people died due to dengue in 2023.

On November 6, Bangladesh's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory amid an increase in infections by the Aedes mosquito and a subsequent rise in dengue fever patients across the country.

In its advisory, the ministry said that people, at the onset of fever, should immediately seek medical help, including dengue detection tests at the nearest health‑service centre as per the advice of a qualified doctor. The ministry stated that early detection and prompt treatment can help in avoiding serious complications, the UNB reported.

The ministry urged households, building sites, schools, and other establishments to remove and clean all accumulated water in and around premises. It further asked people to use mosquito nets during the day or night while sleeping due to the daytime biting habits of the Aedes mosquito.

It stated that a person must immediately consult a doctor and not ignore any remaining signs, even if the symptoms of dengue fever seem to subside. The ministry's advisory comes at a time when dengue cases continue to rise in Bangladesh, showcasing an urgent need for increased public vigilance and preventive action.

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV), which is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. Dengue is found in tropical and sub-tropical climates across the world, mostly in urban and semi-urban areas, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) statement. Prevention and control of dengue depend on vector control. There is no specific treatment for dengue; however, early detection and access to proper medical care lower fatality rates of severe dengue.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor