Two more terrorists related to Hezbollah neutralised by IDF

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 9 (ANI/TPS): The IDF announced that two terrorists from the 'Lebanese Resistance Brigades', a terrorist organisation operating under the direction of Hezbollah, were killed in the Chebaa area of southern Lebanon.

According to the IDF Statement, they were involved in smuggling weapons for Hezbollah, which constitutes a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. (ANI/TPS)

