Two nations to enhance ties in defence, maritime security and de-radicalization: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto held bilateral talks on Saturday at Hyderabad House in the capital on Saturday, marking a significant step in reinforcing the ties between the two nations.

Several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were exchanged during the meeting, covering areas such as health cooperation, digital infrastructure, and defence collaboration.

PM Modi emphasised Indonesia's importance as a partner in the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific regions, reaffirming India's commitment to ASEAN's centrality and unity under its 'Act East' policy.

"The year 2025 will be celebrated as India-ASEAN Year of Tourism. This will enhance cultural exchanges and promote tourism between India and Indonesia. Indonesia is an important partner for us in the ASEAN and Indo-Pacific regions. We both are committed to maintaining peace, security, prosperity and the rule of law in this region. We agree that freedom of navigation should be ensured in accordance with international laws," the Prime Minister said.

"ASEAN unity and centrality has been emphasised in our 'Act-East' policy," PM Modi said.

Highlighting the historical relationship, PM Modi said, "Indonesia was the chief guest on India's first Republic Day, and as we celebrate 75 years of the Republic, it is a matter of great pride that Indonesia is part of this historic occasion."

The Prime Minister noted the growing bilateral trade, which exceeded $30 billion last year, and announced enhanced cooperation in areas such as Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things, and digital public infrastructure.

He also mentioned collaborative efforts in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism, and de-radicalisation.

The significant agreements included maritime safety and security, aimed at bolstering crime prevention, search and rescue, and capacity building. Additionally, the partnership in energy, critical minerals, science, technology, and space was further strengthened.

PM Modi also highlighted cultural and historical ties, referencing the Ramayana, Mahabharata and Bali Jatra, as well as India's involvement in the conservation of Indonesia's Prambanan Hindu Temple.

Prime Minister welcomed Indonesia's membership in BRICS and reiterated India's commitment to collaborating on the interests of Global South countries.

Prabowo expressed his gratitude to India for its longstanding support, noting that the Indonesian Embassy in India is located on land donated by the Indian government.

Extending greetings to India on the 76th Republic Day, Prabowo said, "We feel very honoured that I will be the Chief Guest tomorrow at the Republic Day parade and because the first Chief Guest in India's first Republic Day parade was President Sukarno, so this is a great honour for me. For the first time, an Indonesian military contingent has taken part in a military parade outside of Indonesia."

"Indonesia considers India a long-time friend. India was one of the first strong supporters of our independence struggle. India sent assistance, financial aid, and medical aid in our struggle for independence. Many Indian leaders supported us in our critical times," he added.

He also thanked India for supporting Indonesia's permanent membership in BRICS, stating, "We are convinced that this cooperation will be beneficial to global stability and regional cooperation."

Prabowo highlighted that ongoing discussions will strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, health, energy, and technology.

Both leaders emphasised their shared commitment to peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, reaffirming their determination to deepen the long-term strategic partnership between India and Indonesia.

