Two Pakistani soldiers killed in exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two Pakistani soldiers, including an army major, were killed during an exchange of fire between security forces and a group of terrorists in the Birmal area of South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday night, reported local media.

Two other soldiers were also injured in the clash, the Dawn newspaper reported citing officials.

According to a statement from the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), two terrorists were also killed in the exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in the Angoor Adda area.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists who had been involved in terror attacks against the security forces, according to the media outlet.

Following the incident, security forces launched a search operation in the area and some suspects have been arrested, said the officials.

Further, five policemen were also killed in a rocket attack carried out by terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the police officials, terrorists fired a rocket at the police van and later resorted to heavy firing, however, the terrorists managed to flee from the scene after the fierce attack, reported the Pakistani media.

( With inputs from ANI )

