Two Palestinians killed in exchange of fire between IDF, Palestinian militants (IANS IN ISRAEL)

Tel Aviv, Oct 30 With the war between Israel and Hamas continuing in Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were killed on Monday in the Jenin area in the exchange of fire between the IDF and Palestinian militants.

Meanwhile, in a related development, the IDF fired missiles at the Syrian military targets.

The Israel Air Forcestruck the south Syrian military targets as a response to the missile that was fired to Golan heights from the Syrian side on Sunday.

Israel has fired missiles and destroyed the runways of Damascus airport in Syria a few days ago to prevent militants using the airport for arms and ammunition from supportive countries.

