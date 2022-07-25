Two people killed, 13 injured in terrorist attack in Syrian city of Al-Suqaylabiyah

Two people were killed and 13 others injured in a terrorist attack in the Syrian city of Al-Suqaylabiyah on Sunday, Capt. First Rank Yevgeny Gerasimov, the deputy head of the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria, said.

"On July 24, militants of illegal armed groups committed a terrorist act using a handicraft unmanned aerial vehicle during the opening ceremony of the Hagia Sophia temple in the city of Al-Suqaylabiyah, Hama Governorate," a statement read.

As a result of the explosion, two people were killed and 13 others injured, Gerasimov added. (ANI/Sputnik)

