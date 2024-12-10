Two seminal works on PM Modi’s governance & leadership presented to Pope Francis

Rome, Dec 10 Pope Francis has been presented with two works highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s governance and leadership, it was announced on Tuesday.

"A moment of immense pride for Bluekraft Digital Foundation as 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and 'Mann Ki Baat: Igniting Collective Change' — two seminal works reflecting the governance & leadership of PM @narendramodi —were presented to His Holiness Pope Francis @Pontifex @anilkantony," BlueKraft Digital Foundation wrote on X.

A non-governmental and nonprofit organisation based in New Delhi, the BlueKraft Foundation says it aims to empower communities through public policy initiatives and data analytics.

The presentation was made by BJP leader and spokesman Anil Antony, who was part of a high-level Indian delegation that witnessed the ordination of Monsignor George Jacob Koovakad as a Cardinal by the Pope in the Vatican.

The Indian delegation, led by Union Minister George Kurian, also included former Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh, Rajya Sabha MP Satam Singh Sandhu, BJP leaders Anil Antony, Anoop Antony and Tom Vadakkan.

Koovakad, 51, is attached to the Syro-Malabar Catholic Archdiocese of Changanacherry and become the sixth person from Kerala to occupy the post.

Koovakad has become one of the 21 Cardinals from across the world who hold a key post in the administration of the Roman Catholic Church and also form the electoral college for choosing a Pope.

Koovakad, currently based in the Vatican has the responsibility of organising the international travel schedule of Pope Francis. He joined the Vatican Diplomatic Service in 2006, after completing his formation at the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

Born on August 11, 1973, in the Kerala capital, Koovakad became a priest on July 24, 2004, and later pursued training for diplomatic service at the prestigious Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy.

In 2006, he began his diplomatic career at the Apostolic Nunciature in Algeria.

He has served in Apostolic Nunciatures in Algeria, South Korea, Iran, Costa Rica, and Venezuela.

Incidentally, in Kerala, there are three Churches which owe their allegiance to the Pope -- the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, the Latin Church, and the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church.

The last time a Keralaite was elevated as a Cardinal was way back in 2012 when the Syro-Malankara Catholic Church's supreme head, Reverend Moran Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos, was appointed to the high church post.

