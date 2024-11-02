Two senior Hezbollah commanders eliminated in Lebanon

Jerusalem [Israel], November 2 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that on Friday in the area of Tyre in Lebanon its forces killed the terrorist Mein Musa Ezz al-Din, the commander of Hezbollah's coastal sector, and the terrorist Hassan Majed Diab, the commander of the artillery formation of the organization's coastal sector. The two promoted and carried out many acts of terror towards the Israeli home front and towards IDF forces and are responsible, among other things, for more than 400 rocket launches carried out towards the territory of the State of Israel during the last month.

Also, during the last day, the Israel Air Force (IAF) attacked more than 120 terrorist targets of the terrorist organizations Hezbollah and Hamas.

In Lebanon, anti-tank positions, terrorists, military buildings, military depots and Hezbollah military headquarters were attacked in deep and southern Lebanon.

The forces of 91st Division - the Galilee Formation - continue their activities in southern Lebanon. They raided Hezbollah military buildings and confiscated many weapons. Observers and collection fighters identified during the operation a number of terrorist squads operating in military buildings in the area. In cooperation with the IAF, an aircraft attacked and eliminated the terrorists.

The forces of the IDF's 146th Reserve Division identified Hezbollah terrorists who intended to shoot at the Galilee settlements. In cooperation with the IAF, aircraft attacked and eliminated the terrorists in southern Lebanon.

The IDF also said its 36th "Ga'ash (Rage)" Division continues its activates, attacking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructures in the area.

Meanwhile the 162nd "Steel" Division continues to operate in the Jabalia area in Gaza. In the past day, dozens of terrorists were killed in a closed circuit from the air and the ground and several military buildings in the area were attacked.

The fighters of the Nahal Infantry Brigade's combat team, under the command of the Gaza Division, continue fighting in the Rafah area, at the same time as the forces of the 252nd "Sinai" Division (res.) continue fighting in the center of the Gaza Strip. In the last day, the forces eliminated terrorists, destroyed terrorist infrastructures and located many weapons. (ANI/TPS)

