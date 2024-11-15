Two soldiers wounded in drone strike on army base in 'moderate' condition

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 15 (ANI/TPS): The Rambam (Maimonides) Hospital in Haifa received two patients to its trauma department who were wounded when a UAV/drone struck the IDF's (Israel Defense Forces) "Elyakim" training base in northern Israel Thursday evening.

The hospital reported that the two were conscious when they arrived and suffered from shrapnel wounds.

Their medical conditions are defined as moderate at this stage and they are undergoing a series of medical scans at this time. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor