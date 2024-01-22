Two-state solution must be implemented to end Palestine conflict: China to UN

New Delhi, Jan 22 Chinese Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun on Monday called upon the UN to implement the two-state solution to resolve the Palestine conflict.

“It's high time to implement the two-state solution with concrete steps, including a full membership for Palestine in the UN,” Zhang Jun wrote on X, in response to Secretary-General of UN Antonio Guterres.

Earlier, Guterres had said that the refusal to accept the two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians, and the denial of the right to statehood for the Palestinian people, are unacceptable.

“The right of the Palestinian people to build their own state must be recognised by all,” the UN Chief wrote on X.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has completely refused the two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel conflict proposed by various mediators.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor