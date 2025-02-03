Two Tanzanian peacekeepers killed, four injured in DR Congo

Dar Es Salaam, Feb 3 Two Tanzanian peacekeepers have been killed and four others injured in ongoing conflicts in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) said in a statement.

According to the statement, arrangements are being made to transport the deceased and the injured soldiers back to Tanzania.

The soldiers were ambushed by the March 23 Movement rebels in Saka and Goma areas in the eastern DRC on January 24 and January 28, the statement added.

Despite the tragedy, The TPDF reaffirmed its commitment to its peacekeeping mission in the DRC under guidance from the Southern African Development Community and the United Nations, Xinhua news agency reported.

On January 29, heads of state of the East African Community (EAC) called on all parties involved in the conflict in the eastern DRC to cease hostilities and observe an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, allowing displaced populations access to humanitarian services.

Member states of the EAC, an intergovernmental organisation that aims to promote economic, political, and social integration in the region, are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, and Uganda.

Earlier the United Nations expressed serious concern regarding the M23 rebel group's advance toward South Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"We are deeply concerned by the situation in South Kivu particularly, which remains very volatile, with credible reports that the M23 is moving rapidly towards the city of Bukavu," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at a daily briefing. Bukavu is the capital of South Kivu province.

"Our colleagues in the peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) say there are reports of Rwanda defence force cross-border movements in that direction," he said.

On the political front, the spokesman said the leadership of the UN mission in the DRC is multiplying its engagements, pushing towards a cessation of hostilities.

